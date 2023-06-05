Kent Edward Hall, 57, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday, June 2, 2023. He was born April 15, 1966, in Granite City, Illinois, a son of Elizabeth Eileen (Millsap) Hall of Granite City and the late Edward “Gene” Hall. He married Kimberly Ann (Bryson) Hall on June 15, 1991, in Granite City and she survives. Kent was a well-known radio personality for 20 years working for several radio stations throughout the years and had also worked as a D.J. at Wild Country for several years. He had a love for music, was an exceptional percussionist and enjoyed his collection of records and music memorabilia. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing with the Black Knights Drum and Bugle Corp and later was able to assist in teaching the Corp. He also enjoyed his days of arrowhead hunting. In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he is survived by two stepchildren, Brandy Bryson of Granite City and Wes (Ashley) Evans of Chesterfield, Missouri; three grandchildren, Leeann Abbott, Jordan Evans and Jackson Evans; two great grandchildren, Rylee and Ronnie Jr.; a sister, Ronda Anderson of Granite City; a brother, Randall (Susan) Hall of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Brittany Abbott. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Brian Daniels officiating. A graveside service will be held at the Wilderness Cemetery in Wilderness, Missouri on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:00 noon with Reverend Lenny Simpson officiating. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found in Wood River Creek Identified
- Gov. Pritzker announces Mt. Vernon manufacturing launch
- Woman pulled from river in Alton early Monday
- Fatal hit and run in South Roxana
- Illinois approves Medicaid omnibus bill
- Police investigate alleged kidnapping case
- Car hits utility pole near Fosterburg Road
- Prosecutor: No evidence of crime in Cottage Hills man's death
- Democrats include legislator pay raises in new Illinois state budget
- Miles Davis Jazz Fest is Saturday in Alton