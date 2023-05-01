Kenneth Dale Stogsdill, 47, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 4:36 a.m. Sat. Apr. 29, 2023 at his home.
He was born Oct. 17, 1975 in Granite City to the late Jeanne Marie (Baker) Caudill and James Ronald Stogsdill.
On Feb. 14, 2006, he and Amanda Jones were married in Belleville, IL. She survives in Granite City.
Ken had worked at Total Metal Recycling as a shell burner.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 daughters: Kaylie and Kylie Stogsdill; a son Kenneth Ryder; and 2 grandchildren: Kamren and Kayden all of Granite City.
Services are pending.
Memorials may be made to the family.
