Kenneth “Spider” Bick, 75, passed away on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Kenny was born on July 6, 1947 in Batchtown, Illinois to the late Carl and Anna (Klaas) Bick. He married Judith “Judy” Sievers on June 16, 1973 at St. Joseph’s Church in Meppen, IL.
Always an Outdoorsman, Kenny enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends, family, and dogs by his side. He loved his garden, and raised beautiful tomatoes. He retired as a Union Laborer from Morrissey Construction Company in Alton, Illinois. He poured miles of concrete around Calhoun, and he always enjoyed a cold beer. He loved sports and attended as many of his grandkids’ baseball/softball, basketball, and volleyball games as he could. Kenny was a loving husband, a wonderful father and grandfather, loyal brother, and a hard-working country boy. But, more than anything, he was a great friend.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Judy, his two children, Jennifer (Mark) Nolte and Derrick (Jan) Bick, and his siblings, Delmar (Barb) Bick, Shirleen (Bick) McCarey, Lindy (Martha) Bick, and Gertrude “Gertie” (Gary) Snyders. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Ellie Nolte, Cole Bick, Kaela Bick, and Blake Nolte.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Elizabeth “Betty” (Bick) Keeton and Donald “Donny” Bick, and his favorite hunting dog, May.
Visitation will be Monday August 15, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.
Funeral mass will Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Batchtown, IL.
Burial to follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery in Batchtown.
Memorials can be made to Calhoun Ambulance or Family Choice.
