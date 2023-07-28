Kenneth Haar

Kenneth Raymond Haar, 72, died at 8:12 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home with his family at his side, after a period of declining health.
He was born in Alton, Illinois on October 28, 1950, one of five children born to Herbert and Shirley (Weaver) Haar.
A lifelong resident of Alton, he graduated from Marquette Catholic High School, and served his country honorably with the United States Marine Corp., and was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post #126.
He spent the majority of his life in the heating and cooling industry, and retired as the owner and operator of Haar Heating and Air Conditioning.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren, being outdoors and watching the birds, golfing, and following the St. Louis Cardinals, all while enjoying a cold Pabst Blue Ribbon.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Katie and Scott Lucas of Alton, Kari and Christopher Pinkard of Jerseyville, and Keith Haar of Alton; his four grandchildren, Lorali, Ashton and Cullen Pinkard and Lucy Lucas; a brother, Paul (Mary Beth) Haar of Alton; and two sisters, Mary Jo (Don) Sackman of Atlanta, Ga. and Phyllis (Terry) Meredith of Godfrey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother in-law, Karla and Robert Feltes.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, with a Prayer Service to be held at 7 p.m.
Private burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
Memorials may be given to the Disabled American Veterans, in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, who is charge of the arrangements.
