Kenneth Gregory

Kenneth R. Gregory, 85, passed away 9:39 am, Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at his residence.
Born June 15, 1938 in Marlow, IL, he was the youngest of 11 children of Richard and "Tillie" (Gossar) Gregory.
A Korean War Navy veteran, he had been the maintenance director and transportation supervisor for East Alton School District #13 for 35 years before retiring in 1995. He will be remembered as a man of devotion to his family and his church, 1st Assembly of God in East Alton, and as a his love of fishing.
On December 16, 1956 in Norfolk, VA, he married Sharon L. Elliott. She passed on February 8, 2014.
Surviving are a son, Tim Gregory of East Alton; daughter, Denise (Mark) Bextermueller of East Alton; five grandchildren, Kendra (Dustin) West, Keeley Brandt, Colt Gregory, Dakota Gregory, Teresa Hand; eight great grandchildren, Gabriella, Olivia and Cecilia West, Johnny, Johnna and Josephine Brandt, Kylan Gregory, Wilder Spears; and a sister, "Tootie" Malcolm of Salem, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; four brothers, Bud, Bill, Jim and Don Gregory; and six sisters, Marie Karch, Esther Dodson, Sissy Arnold, Helen Gregory, and two in infancy.
Graveside service and burial will be 2:30 pm, Saturday, August 26 in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Pastor John Bolling will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Disabled American Veterans.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.