Kenneth Eugene Horvath, known to family and friends as Kenny, passed away on May 14, 2023, in
Granite City, Illinois, at the age of 75. He was born on July 2, 1947, in Granite City to Carl and Cora
Horvath (Schneider).
Kenny graduated from Triad High School in Troy, Illinois. Following his graduation, he was drafted into
the Army, serving from 1966 to 1968. He was a former printer press operator at Gaylord Container
Corporation.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Linda (Leach), his five children, Shannon (Tom) Stockman, Sherry (Kevin)
Yohn, Cynthia Horvath, Nicole Lancaster, and Steven Horvath, as well as his 7 grandchildren, Chloe
Lancaster, Clayton Edwards, Creighton Horvath, Ryan Hartley, Cora Horvath, Justin Hartley, and
Benjamin Dane Ethington. He is also survived by his brother, Carl Horvath.
Preceded in death by both parents and sister, Gladys McGhee (Horvath).
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, 210 N. Kansas St.,
Edwardsville, Illinois, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Boniface, 110 N. Buchanan St., Edwardsville, Illinois, on Saturday,
May 20, 2023, at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Kenny.
~Rest in peace