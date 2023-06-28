Kenneth "Dale" Justice, 91, passed away at River Crossing of Alton, on June 26, 2023.
He was born in Equality, Illinois, on July 24, 1931, to Morrison and Mary Francis (Colbert) Justice.
Dale proudly served 4 years in the United States Navy, and told anyone who asked that he loved every minute of it. He was a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge in Alton, Illinois. Dale was an avid fan of his grandson's baseball and soccer games, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He dearly missed the days of his trips "out west", hunting, golfing, and working in his yard.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon (Williams) Justice, who he married on October 25, 1958, in Rockbridge, Illinois; a son, Brian Justice of Godfrey; a daughter, Jana Moran of Granite City; a grandson, Clay (Mimi) Moran of Tampa; and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by all of his siblings and their spouses, brothers, Ome, James, Howard, Bob, Billy; sisters, Maycel, and Hazel, as well as an infant sister, Betty.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 9 am until 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A graveside service will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the Madison County Humane Society and/or The National Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.