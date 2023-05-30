Kenneth Crull

Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Crull, 64, was called home to Heaven at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born in Alton, Illinois on November 2, 1958 and was the son of Laverne and Alice (McGiffen) Crull Sr.
Kenny opened K&J Auto Repair in Carrollton in 2008 and was proud of the many friendships he made with his customers throughout his 14 years in business, prior to his retirement in July of 2022.
Over the past year of his retirement, Kenny took up gardening, and was looking forward to continue to expand upon his crop.
He married the former Patti Walz on July 20, 1985 at the Assembly of God Church in Jerseyville, and together they have shared in many wonderful memories throughout their 37 years of marriage. Their union made them parents to a son, John Curtis (Sami) Crull of Jerseyville and daughter, Christine Nicole (Danny) Turner of Pleasant Hill.
His children’s unions made him Grandpa to his three beautiful granddaughters, Nola, Carley and Ella, whom he loved dearly, and two grandsons, Hunter and Gunner Turner.
Kenny is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Marilyn (Bob) Prettyman of Brighton, Sue (Ken) Skipper of Gladewater, Texas, Laverne (Kathy) Crull Jr. of Berdan, Tricia (Dennis) Croxford of Belleville, Richard Crull of Grafton and Betty (Marty) Ward of Jerseyville.
He is also survived by his mother in-law, Eileen Walz of Carrollton; a sister in-law and brother in-law, Mary (Dale) Jouett of White Hall; as well as a brother in-law and sister in-law, Steve (Joan) Walz of South Hill, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Crull and his father and step-mother, Laverne Crull Sr. and Helen Crull.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday. Family friend, Frank Dewitt, will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, for the purpose of establishing an education fund for Kenny’s granddaughters.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com