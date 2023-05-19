Branson, Missouri:
Kellan Allen Branson, 37, passed away at 11:20pm on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his residence. He was born on October 24, 1985, in Chester, Illinois, the son of Deric and Ceonda (Branson) Rees of Bunker Hill, Illinois. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son: Tyler Branson Rees of Bunker Hill, his sister and brother in law: Haley Rae and Joseph Mathis of Ward, Arkansas, his maternal grandparents: Raymond and Nancy Branson of Fenton, Missouri, his aunt: Cindy Crawford of Fenton, Missouri, her children: Alexis Crawford, Kylee Crawford, his aunt: Kimberly Rees, her son and daughter in law: Jordan and Angela Rees of Chester, Illinois, their children: Paxton and Parker, and many other extended family and friends.
Kellan was employed as a carpenter at Built Rite Construction and Framing in Branson, Missouri. He loved playing softball and was currently playing on three teams. He loved fishing, wakeboarding, camping, boating, and riding motorcycles. He never knew a stranger. He attended Standing by the Door Church and Bloom Church in Branson.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Dallas and Patricia Rees.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 8:45am until time of services at 10:45am on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Tom Wright will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Standing by the Door Church, 704 South Veterans Boulevard, Branson, Missouri, 65616.
