Roxana
Kayla Renee Kronable passed away on July 13, 2023, at 35 years of age, in South Roxana, Illinois. Kayla was born on July 21st, 1987, to Kenneth Kronable and Virginia (Meyer) Heichelbech. Kayla is the sister of Kyle and Joshua Kronable. Kayla graduated from Brussels High School in 2005. She went on to study at Midwest College of Cosmetology and received her license in May of 2009. Kayla was currently working as the manager at Sports Clips in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Kayla was full of life, love, and happiness. She brought joy and glamor wherever she went and had a smile that would light up a room. Her bubbly personality will be greatly missed.
Kayla was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Kronable, grandparents, Walter Meyer, Vera (Hirst) Vetter, Bernard “Boots” Vetter, Mildred (Roentz) Kronable, Uncle Jerry Meyer, Uncle Harry Gerecke, Aunt Margaret Ann Meyer, cousins Jennifer Kiel, Jeremy Meyer, and Vera Kay Gerecke.
Kayla is survived by Brett Jackson, whom she referred to as the love of her life and “best man ever!!!”, her mother, Virginia Heichelbech (Gary), two brothers Kyle Kronable (Candice), Bryce & Garron (nephews) and Josh Kronable, Talan (nephew) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf funeral home in Hardin, Illinois. A funeral mass will be held on July 21, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen, Illinois. Kayla will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Meppen, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Cemetery or donations can be sent to the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, 207 South County Road, PO Box 206 Hardin, Illinois 62047.
