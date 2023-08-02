Kay Tompkins

Kay Frances (Waters) Tompkins, 83, of Medora, IL, passed away ay 6:47 pm, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at her home.
She was born on February 21, 1940, in Percy, IL, the daughter of the late Francis and Wanda (Lively) Waters.
Kay married the love of her life, George Tompkins, on May 28, 1960, in Waterloo, IL. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage. Kay taught at Medora Grade School for 31 years. After retiring she was active in the Illinois Retired Teacher Association, volunteered for Project Read and the Salvation Army. She also owned her own nail care business. Kay was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora where she taught Sunday School for many years.
She is survived by her husband, George; two daughters Lea Tompkins and Kara (Bill) Harrison; five grandchildren, Keith Estes, Jenna (Brenton) Allen, Bryan (Ashley) Buck, Kelsey Harrison, and Josh (Alexandria) Harrison; four great grandchildren Bailey, Miles, Asher, and Charlotte; two sisters Marti Marler and Linda (Ron) Wall.
Per her wishes no services are scheduled.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your local humane society.
Andeson Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
