Kathryn Thomas

Kathryn “Kay” Thomas, 78, of Brighton, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born on November 14, 1944, in Alton, the daughter of the late Leonard Allen and Evelyn Hooper.
Kay married David Thomas Sr. on March 30, 1964 in St. Louis.
She worked for several years at Owens Illinois before starting K&D Janitorial services.
In addition to her husband David Sr., she is survived by her children, Kim Thomas, Cindy (Dwayne) Vandygriff, and David Jr. (Shannon Kai) Thomas; grandchildren Nick and Jeffery Havlin, Jackson, Katie, Tucker, and Sawyer Kai-Thomas; sister Joyce Ralston; brother Jim Allen.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gerald Allen and Lavern Hooper Jr.
Per her wishes no services will be held.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.
