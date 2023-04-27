Kathleen Davidson

Kathleen Ann "Snookie" Davidson (Fleming) 69, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton following a short illness. Born January 23, 1954 in Alton, she was the daughter of Vincent J. and Roberta L. (Williams) Fleming. She was a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and went on to a career as a hair stylist in the Alton area from which she retired after 40 years.
In her spare time, one might find Snookie tending to her gardens and plants, feeding the birds, taking care of stray kitties, watching the Cardinals, enjoying photography, or custom-decorating a card to send to friends or family. She was known to call up her friends and play happy birthday on the piano to celebrate their special day. She was always giving to others.
With her generous, funny, and caring nature, Snookie had many long-time, good friends. Her best friend was her husband, Michael “Harley” Davidson, who she married in 2003. All will greatly miss her and be able to share stories of their times together.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by many cousins, her brother, Dennis Fleming (Tracey) of Edwardsville, niece and nephews, Tricia, John and Joseph, and great nieces and nephew, Natallie, Nathan, Lilly, and Miracle. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Timothy Fleming and many special pets, including Truman, her beloved Labrador Retriever.
Snookie was a faithful member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of the prayer service at 12:00 noon Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate.
Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church Capital Campaign or the Alton Area Animal Aid Association (5A’s). Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com