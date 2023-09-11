Kathleen Bienemann, 71, passed away Friday, September 8th 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born on April 24, 1952, in Grafton, the daughter of the late Edgar and Geneva (Sturgill) Levi. She married Alvin Bienemann on July 21, 1979, in Alton, and he survives. Other survivors include her children, Julie Smith, Scott Krankel, and Tracey (Krankel) Cox, her grandchildren: Nate Frey, Grace Frey, Kyla Krankel, Kori Krankel, Kaylyn Krankel, Courtney Cox, Callie Cox, thirteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, two sisters: Betty Bechel, Marilyn Zipprich, a brother: Kevin Levi, and a honorary sister Jackie Burns.
Kathleen was an avid cook, working at Olin Corporation for many years. She worked for fifteen years as a stocker at Walmart and retired in 2013. She enjoyed spending time with her family and baking desserts for family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Mike Levi, Eddie Levi and one sister: Brenda Bechel.
Visitation will be from 10am until time of funeral services at 12pm on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River with Michael Flatt officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 16th at Tracey’s Saloon in Jerseyville at 2pm.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.
