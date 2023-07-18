Kathleen Anna Butler Simpson, 43, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2023 at 11:37 p.m. surrounded by family and friends. She was born December 12, 1979 in Alton IL, the daughter of the late Dick and Susan (Losch) Butler. She had a successful 20+ year career in banking/finance. Mostly recently as a Branch Manager for Busey Bank. Surviving is Fiancé John Moore of Alton, two sons, Maxx Butler of Alton, Brody Simpson of Alton, two brothers, Alex Butler (Gina) of Godfrey, Andy Butler of Godfrey, one sister Libby Wittman (Jason) of St. Jacob, IL, future Mother-in-law Kika Moore, and future Sister-in-law Eve Moore, nieces and nephews, Kelly, Joey, Chloe, AJ, and Georgia Rose. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Alton Moose Club from 2:30PM – 6:00PM. The Celebration will start with a prayer and memorial service. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional Information and on line guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
