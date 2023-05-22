Katherine Juanita Miller, 68, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 9:24 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born September 5, 1954, in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late Alva and Lillian (Morford) Boone. She married the love of her life, Ronald Lloyd Miller Jr. on June 5, 1989, in St. Louis, Missouri and he survives. Throughout the years, she enjoyed working with home remodeling and had also worked in a laundromat and as a bar maid. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a son, Ronney (Nicole) Miller of Granite City; a daughter, Ashley (Justin Gaither) Miller of Granite City; nine grandchildren, Ronald IV, Ada, Mark, Ambrea, Leon, Abigail, Jackson, Renesmee, Christian, Seth and Isabella; a sister, Sharon Fulcher of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by many siblings.
In celebration of her life, a memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.