Karen (Martin) Goetten

Karen Elizabeth (Martin) Goetten, 77, formerly of Carrollton, passed away at 4:45 a.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.
She was born on May 6, 1946, and was the eldest child born to the late Donald and Pauline (Powers) Martin.
She married Norbert Justin Goetten on November 28, 1970 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fieldon and the two shared in 53 years of marriage. Together, they raised four sons, Matthew, Jonathan, Nathan and Benjamin in Carrollton for many years.
Surviving are her husband, Norbert Goetten; four sons and a daughter in-law, Matthew and Erin Goetten, Jonathan Goetten, Nathan Goetten and Benjamin Goetten; a brother and sister in-law, Donald “Pepper” and Joettta Martin; a sister, Patricia “Pati” (Martin) Fry; grandchildren, Josh (Ashley) Evans, Connor Goetten, Anja Goetten and Margaret Goetten; great grandchildren, Maverick and Maddox Evans.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother in-law, Gary Fry.
Know to her family as “Nana”, Karen was a Paraprofessional at Carrollton High School for many years. She had a passion for helping youth reach their full potential in various academic subjects.
Nana was a supportive mother of her four boys throughout their academic and athletic endeavors, but the various pets the boys had growing up might’ve driven her a little wild. The truth about the pet iguana will never be known.
Nana loved spending time with us grandchildren. She would never turn down a shopping trip to Target, or lunch dates at Red Lobster. Nana perused through the dress store until the perfect prom gown was found.
She also loved spending quality time with her family during the holidays. Nana knew how to throw the best impromptu cook out days, and was always able to enjoy a good dessert.
She absolutely loved traveling to different countries, and one of her favorite destinations was Ireland. We can’t forget about all the joy she had going on ladies’ trips with her dearest friends.
Nana had no problem enjoying a good aged whisky, and wasn’t afraid to tell others to drink a neat pour to appreciate the true flavor. She also loved having a good glass of wine, while being surrounded by beautiful scenery.
Nana could spend hours putting puzzles together, by herself or with others. She loved reading books and instilled that same love for reading into her children and grandchildren.
Nana enjoyed getting and planting flowers, putting bird feeders out to watch the birds fly by, and loved coloring and collecting owl figures.
Nana was a very special lady and loved by so many.
A Memorial Service to honor Karen’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the Jerseyville Public Library, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Karen would want you to share the gift of reading with family, a friend or a stranger. Share a book you love with someone and honor Karen’s life-long love of reading and education.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com