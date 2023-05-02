June Eschbach, 53, of Alton, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on January 12, 1970, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Clinton and Jennifer (Stevens) Eschbach.
June was employed by Hollywood Casino as a housekeeper for 25 years. She attended Abundant Life Church in Alton, IL.
June wanted everyone to feel included, even signing her dog’s name on the birthday cards she would send. She brought everyone together for the holidays and enjoyed her son Joey’s famous creamed corn. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. June was described as having a “heart of gold.” Despite a battle with cancer, she remained positive until the very end.
She is survived by her companion, Craig Reedy; father, Clinton Eschbach; sons, Tommy (Maggie) Bishop and Joey (Megan) Eschbach; a brother, Len (Elizabeth) Edwards; five grandchildren, Angel, Jackson, Layla, Tanner, and Natalie; and nieces and nephews, Sylvia, CJ, Alaina, and Lauren.
June was preceded in death by her mother, a brother, Brian Eschbach, and her beloved dog Raven.
Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded, and professional services were handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 6, 2023, from 12 pm until 3 pm at Abundant Life Church in Alton, 3986 Humbert Rd., Alton, IL 62002. Pastor Jason Peterson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to June’s son, Joseph Eschbach, to help fund her grandchildren’s education.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com http://www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com/.