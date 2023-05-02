June Brandt, 83, went to be with Jesus on Monday, May 1, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital.
Born Oct. 21, 1939 in St. Louis, she was a daughter of John George and Josephine Rose Marie (Sansone) Brandt.
Survivors include her siblings, Josephine (Harold) Naegele of Theodosia, MO, Joan Sneed Walton of Cottage Hills, Joyce Livingston of Piedmont, MO, and John Brandt of Godfrey; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Margaret Sigelinski and Jenny Tumbas; and a brother, James Brandt.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5. Pastor David Landry will officiate.
Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com