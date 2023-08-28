Judy True, 81, of Wood River passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Judy was born Sept. 12, 1941 in Alton, IL. She was a devoted teacher to many students through her career. Over the years, she spent time teaching at Staunton Elementary, Marquette High School, the former St. Bernard’s Catholic School in Wood River and St. Cecilia’s in Glen Carbon, from where she retired. At one point in her career, she also served as the Head of Religious Education for a school in Highland, NY. Judy will be remembered fondly by many former students as well as her fellow educators.
Judy is survived by her sons, Brian Melosci of Florida and Tim (Diana) Melosci of Glen Carbon, IL; three grandchildren, Ashley Melosci, Olivia Melosci, and Julia Melosci; and two sisters, Kathy Aldredge of Bethalto and her twin, Joan Collins of Kirkwood, MO.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Beulah (Grow) True, her father, Wilbert G. True, and her stepmother, Vivian O. True.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 30 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Glen Carbon from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the church, and then interment will be at 2 p.m. at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.
Services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook and information available at www.paynicfh.com