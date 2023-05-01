Judith Ann Allen, 77, of Marine and formerly of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her home. She was born August 15, 1945, in Herrin, Illinois, a daughter of the late Clarence Edward and Catherine Pearl (Heltsley) Cook.
After a year of courtship she married Larry Truxton Allen on September 12, 1964, at the First Methodist Church in Wood River and they celebrated 56 years of marriage before he passed away on August 24, 2021. After 33 years of dedicated service with Trans World Airlines, Judi formally retired in 2001 from American Airlines. She continued to work in commercial travel for several more years and customer service for a car dealership. In 1963, she graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School and spent her early years as a beautician. She was a longtime member of Niedringhaus United Methodist Church in Granite City and enjoyed her days reading and attending car shows near and far with her husband. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother whom cherished the special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son, Scott Allen and his girlfriend, Colleen Harrington, of Marine; two grandchildren, Elsie Goodwin and Harper Helbling; an aunt, Sue Lavite of Wood River; numerous cousins; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, George E. Ford.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice of Belleville and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com