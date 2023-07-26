Joyce Ann Smith, 77, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 10:00 a.m. Tues. July 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family while under hospice care.
She was born Apr. 19, 1946 in Granite City to the late Earl Theodore & Leona Elizabeth (Herzing) Knobeloch.
On Dec. 28, 1963, she and William Thomas Smith were married in Granite City. He survives in Granite City.
Joyce was full of faith and enjoyed visiting sick people in the hospital. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and helped her husband with property management as well as managing a lawnmower shop.
In addition to her husband she is survived by 4 children: Steve (Lori) Smith of Collinsville, IL, Joe (Maria) Smith of Troy, IL, Carrie (Tracy) Riggins of Granite City and Mark (Bobbie) Smith of Troy, IL; 7 grandchildren: Matthew (Christina) Smith, Nick Smith, Ryan (Abby) Smith, Hannah (Tyler) Schrage, Rachel Riggins, Joshua Riggins and Lydia Smith; 4 great-grandchildren: Penelope Smith, Arabella Smith, Sadie Smith and Brek Schrage; and a sister-in-law: Patty Knobeloch of Granite City.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers and a sister-in-law: Norma & Gloria Knobeloch and Rodger Knobeloch.
The family will hold a celebration of her life at future date to be announced.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.