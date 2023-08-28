Joyce L. Smith, 83, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. She was born April 30, 1940 in Granite City to William and Audrey (nee: Fields) Weidner. She married Bobby Joe Smith, April 11, 1962 in Granite City; he preceded her death in 1999.
Joyce worked as a clerk for Schnucks for over 20 years before retiring. She was a member of Local 881 United Food workers. Joyce was a meticulous collector of things. She enjoyed working in her yard and reading detective novels. She loved spending time with her family and playing with grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Smith- Endicott of Breese; son James R. Smith of Granite City; grandchildren, Adom Brown, Dustin Endicott, Dana Hyde, Haley White, Bobby Endicott, Justin Endicott and Megan Endicott; seven great grandchildren and cousin, Jean Johnson of Harold, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Phillip Edward Barr Jr and Jeffrey W. Barr; brother, Charles Weidner- Fields and grandchild, Jennifer Barr.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City from 4-7 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home Friday at 11 a.m. followed by Burial at Sunset Hill Memorial Estate in Edwardsville. Memorials can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.