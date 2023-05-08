Joyce A. Sands, 88, passed away at 2:07am on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the emergency room at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born on September 25, 1934, in East Alton, the daughter of the late Alvin Cannedy and Thelma (Smith - Vandeveer) Cannedy. She married Ronald P. “Ron” Sands on December 19, 1953, in East Alton, and he preceded her in death on October 5, 2017. Survivors include one son and daughter in law: Greg and Jennifer Sands of Godfrey, two grandchildren: Jeremy and Carly Sands of Overland Park, Kansas, Josie Sands of Godfrey, a niece: Deanna Barnes and her family, a nephew: Brad (Lori Dean) Sands, and many other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, she was a former member of the Mississippi Valley Garden Club.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson: Justin Sands, her step dad: Joe Vandeveer, and a brother: Bob.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9am to 10:30am on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Graveside services will follow at 11am Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Foundation or copdfoundation.org and will be accepted at the funeral home.
