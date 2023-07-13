Joyce Elaine Phillips, 70, went home to be with the Lord at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at her residence. She was born September 13, 1952 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Jack and Beverly (Kasinger) Phillips. She worked as a legal secretary for many years. Surviving are one daughter, Julia Dougher of Fort Worth, TX, one son, Philip Dougher of Alton, one grandchild, Titus Dougher and one sister, Lynn Phillips. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Gregory Phillips.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton. Reverend Gary Goode will officiate. Memorials may be made to Andrew Wommack Ministries.