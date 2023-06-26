Joyce D. Pursell nee Hagen peacefully passed away on June 24, 2023
Joyce is survived by her 3 children, Jamie Harrigan and her husband Michael Solari of Wentzville MO, Janna Pursell of Granite City IL, Jason Pursell and his wife Katy of St Charles MO, niece and honorary daughter Susan Murphy of Granite City, 10 grandchildren, Joshua Harrigan, Mackenna Leech nee Harrigan, Ashlyn Cook, James Johnson Jr, Caleb Pursell, SaRynity Johnson, Gemma Pursell, Mason Johnson, Emilyn Pursell, Abram Pursell and 1 great granddaughter Bailey Leech. She is also survived by 4 siblings John Hagen Jr, William Hagen, Virginia Hannah, Ruth Hagen and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents John Hagen Sr, Virginia Hagen nee Powers, her husband James Pursell Sr, 3 siblings and her loyal dog Mister Cooper.
Joyce was born in Granite City on July 15, 1953, and was a lifelong resident. She was a devoted wife and mother who selflessly always put her family first. She loved the Lord, StL Cardinals baseball, fried green tomatoes, her squirrels and Elvis. She loved to goof around and didn’t mind spanking you with her flip-flop.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society. There will be no funeral or memorial service.
