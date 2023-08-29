obit stock color

Joyce Ann Carter of Winthrop Maine Passed away peacefully on Thursday August 24 at 8:22 p.m. Born in Hillsboro IL on October 13th 1944 she was the daughter of late Robert and Pearl Martin. She is survived by her husband Donnie Carter, her four children Larry Heitzman (Natalie), Gregory Heitzman(Julie), Melody Holliday, and Neil Wright (Candace). Nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, Four sisters, three brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was proceeded in death by her granddaughter Hanna Heitzman, four brothers, two brothers, and three nephews.