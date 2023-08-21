Joshua Bertrand, 39, died at 10:21 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023 at his residence. He was born October 13, 1983 in Jerseyville, the son of the late Catherine (Bertrand) Greenlee and his stepfather, Howard Greenlee of Alton.
He was a First-grade teacher at South Primary School for the Roxana School District. Joshua also worked part time at Slotty’s in Alton. Surviving are, one sister, Crystal Bertrand (Isaac) of Wood River, one brother, Corey Greenlee of Alton, three nephews, Christian Pollard of Bethalto, Ethan Pollard of Wood River, Connor Bieneman of Wood River his grandparents, Delores “Faye” and Bob Geisen of Alton and many cousins.
Besides his mother he was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, Debbie and Bud Lewey who raised him from early childhood, his grandmother, Dora Johnson and his aunt Joella Kibodeaux of TX.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Roxana School Foundation for South Primary School. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com