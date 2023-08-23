Joseph Wilcut

Joseph Mark “Joe” Wilcut, 65, of Brighton, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, with his family by his side.
He was born August 6, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Joe and Frances (McCall) Wilcut.
Joe was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.
On November 19, 1982, Joe married Marsha Louise Cress in Godfrey, Illinois. She survives.
Prior to retiring, in 2017, Joe worked as an operator for Phillips 66. His family will remember his joy for trout fishing at Bennett Springs State Park and his love for warmer weather, as he and Marsha wintered in Yuma, Arizona.
In addition to his wife, he will be missed by two daughters, Marissa Wilcut of Godfrey, Megan (Ryan) Hamby of Gillespie; one son, Michael (Stephanie) Angel of Kampsville; three grandchildren, Kaleb, Kylie and Karson Angel; six step grandchildren; two sisters, Vicki Wilcut, Susan (Eldon) Krause; mother in law, Connie Becker; brothers and sisters in law, Roger (Sue) Cress, Randy (Lindsey) Cress, Cheryl Boyer, Jason Cress; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, David and Ruth McCall; paternal grandparents, John and Lillian Wilcut; and father in law, Donald Becker.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials in Joe’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online guestbook and condolences can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.