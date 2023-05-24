Joseph Margherio

Joseph A. Margherio passed away at the age of 78 on May 21, 2023 in Granite City Illinois after a long, hard fought battle with Parkinson’s. Joe was born October 13, 1944 in Detroit MI to Linda and George Margherio. He grew up in Benld, Il before moving to Granite City after high school, where he worked at the mill and raised a family.
A loving father, grandfather, husband and friend, he loved playing golf with his buddies, growing beautiful vegetable gardens, owning and racing thoroughbreds and spending time with his family.
Joe lived with Parkinson’s for many years and battled the disease with grace, bravery and strength.
Everyone who knew Joe knew that he was a kind, fun loving man. His quick wit, contagious smile and love for his family will truly be missed.
Joe is survived by his wife Diane, daughters Tina Margherio and Lisa Krodinger, grandson Carter Krodinger, sons-in-law Brent Krodinger and Robert Shields, brother Richard, nephews and cousins.
Per Joe’s wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held.
In his memory, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at https://www.Michaeljfox.org