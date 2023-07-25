Joseph Losch Jr.

Joseph James Losch Jr., 76, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in his favorite room in the house, the sun room. Joseph was born on January 26, 1947, in Alton, the son of the late Joseph James and Esther (Hand) Losch Sr.
Joseph was a 1965 Alton High School graduate. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970, during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Travis AFB, California, receiving the rank of Buck Sergeant. While in the military, he met the love of his life, JoEllyn Richardson, and they were married on February 20, 1971, in Springfield, IL. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2018.
Joseph worked at McDonnell Douglas and then Boeing for over 28 years before retiring. He worked very hard to provide and take care of his family, so when it came to retirement, he took it very seriously. Joseph loved to relax and watch his favorite shows including JAG and NCIS and any Hallmark Channel movie. He enjoyed playing in the golf league for Boeing at Belk Park, and fishing on his Pontoon Boat. Joseph loved to travel. After visiting Chesapeake Bay, he found his love for lighthouses. He and JoEllyn traveled to Hawaii 5 times, each time renting a Chrysler Sebring convertible to drive around in. Joseph loved old cars and taking his kids to car shows. His 1970 Baracuda convertible was his baby. He enjoyed watching sprint car and open wheel dirt racing. Joseph loved the State Fair. He took JoEllyn on their first date there and continued to bring his family throughout the years. Joseph loved his grandkids and family was very important to him. He was a dedicated Cardinals fan and could always be found either listening to or watching the game, calling his kids with updates to the score. Joseph was a man of habit. On Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, you could always find him at his table at the Loading Dock. The staff knew his order and even set up a reserved sign for "Mr. Losch" if it was getting busy around the time he would come.
Joseph is survived by his children, Corey Losch of Alton and Allyson (Bob) Brown of Springfield, IL; a sister, Penny Bodine; a brother, Mike Losch; a sister-in-law, Pam (Kero) Losch; seven grandchildren, Alec Losch, Toby Losch, Anthony Losch, Lucy Lilley, Luna Lilley, Jude Lilley, and Teddy Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and wife, Joseph is preceded in death by his brother, Frank Losch; and sisters, Mary Ann (Tim) Richey and Susie (Dick) Butler.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 4 until 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association in Joseph's honor.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com