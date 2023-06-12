Joseph Kettelhake

Joseph Frank Kettelhake, 68, of Alton, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11:42 am, at his home. He was born on April 9, 1955, in St. Louis, the son of the late Joseph H. and Eulla Joyce (Wiser) Kettelhake.
His family moved to Florida when he was young, and he was raised in the vibrant city of Miami, Florida, where Joseph developed a deep appreciation for his home state and all it had to offer. His passion for the Miami Dolphins was unmatched, and he was a dedicated fan, faithfully supporting his team through every season. He was also an avid fan of NASCAR racing and loved to go watch the races with his dad when he was younger.
A true jack of all trades, Joseph possessed an exceptional skill set. His mechanical prowess was renowned among friends and family. There was never a problem too big or small that he couldn't fix. From cars to appliances, he had an innate ability to troubleshoot and repair anything that crossed his path. He took great pride in his work, always striving for perfection in every task he undertook.
But above all, Joseph's heart truly belonged to his family, especially his cherished granddaughter. He treasured the time they spent together, creating unforgettable memories and sharing countless adventures.
Joseph is survived by his son Justin Kettelhake of Alton; daughter Mackenzie Kettelhake of Saint Charles, MO; two grandchildren Devon Kettelhake and Kira Chronister; ex-wife Theresa Disher-Kettlehake and her husband and dear friend to Joseph, Tim Wiemers; and his beloved cats Charlie and Tigger.
In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his son, Jon Kettelhake.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 1 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Kira Chronister College Fund.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com