Joseph Certa, Sr.

Joseph John Certa, Sr., 101, formerly of Wood River, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at Anderson Hospital.
Born Nov. 14, 1921 in St. Louis, he was a son of Antonio and Dorothea (D’Angelo) Certa. He married Josephine E. Caffazza Sept. 22, 1945 in St. Louis. She passed away March 27, 2010.
Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during World War II. He worked at International Shoe Co. in Hartford before beginning his career at the Wood River Post Office. He retired in 1984 after 27 years. He was a member of the Wood River Moose Lodge and was a lifelong member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River. He was a very faith-filled parishioner and served in many capacities. Family was very important to Joe, and many of his hobbies involved them, including making spaghetti and meatballs every Sunday, making wine, and playing guitar and singing.
Surviving are a daughter, Antoinette “Toni” Certa of Collinsville; two sons, Anthony (Sue) Certa of Maryville and Joseph (Marsha) Certa, Jr. of Godfrey; 21 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren; a sister, Genevieve Aiello of St. Charles; and many extended family.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Mary Ann Certa and Dorothy Jean Hildenstein; a sister, Rose Giacalone; and two brothers, Anthony and John Certa.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Paynic Home for Funerals.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edwardsville. A luncheon will follow the Mass.
Committal services will be at 2 p.m. at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
Memorials may be made for masses.
