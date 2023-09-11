Joseph H. Beil, 66, of Fayetteville, Arkansas passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at his home. He was born December 8, 1956, in Oceanside, California, a son of Lucille Ann “Lucy” (Zimmerman) Beil of Collinsville and the late John Robert “Johnny” Beil. He married Cynthia M. (O’Donnell) Beil on December 6, 2003 at their home in Fayetteville and she survives. Joseph had a long career in graphic and computer arts and had retired from AT&T Yellowpages after several years of dedicated service as a sales representative. He had also worked with MK-Ferguson Company in St. Charles, Missouri. He was a talented artist with photography, pencil sketching, painting and anything he put his creative mind to. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country and was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville where he had served as a Eucharistic Minister and with the homebound ministry. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.
In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Erin Beil and Justin Scott of Collinsville and Jessica Beil and fiancé, Darin Boles and his children, Viola and June of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Gavin Scott and Kenidi Scott; three brothers, John Beil of Collinsville, James Beil and Cindy of St. Louis and Jeffrey Beil and Sherry of Pontoon Beach; a sister, Tina Beil of St. Louis; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Patrick and Mary Lou O’Donnell; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerard Beil.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org or to Save the Children www.savethechildren.org and may be accepted online or at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com