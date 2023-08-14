Jordan Chomko

Jordan Rediet Chomko, 22, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 12:06 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Jordan was born to a loving family in Awassa, Ethiopia, celebrating her birthday as June 21, 2001. She was adopted to cherished parents and came to live in the United States at the young age of 9. She attended college and was working as a waitress at the Old Herald Brewery in Collinsville. Her compassionate and loving personality, her big smile and sense of humor will live on with us every day. She was a good listener, very patient and had a big heart for kids with special needs. She enjoyed reading, had a big interest for plants and history and loved her Ethiopian blends of coffee. Jordan had so many cherished family members that loved her. She leaves behind her parents, John and Robin (Epps) Chomko of Collinsville and Jay and Cherie (Carlson) Duggan of Petoskey, Michigan; her biological sister and brother, Rahel and Dagin Asele; her siblings, Hannah, Samuel, Micah and Jonathan Duggan; Vanessa Mineman, Meredith Nurnberger, Jessica, Luke, Lane, Alexandra, Isaiah, Sarah, Lydia, Jonathan, Lily, Noah, Grace, Daniel, Hannah, Jonah, Joseph and Amelia Chomko; grandparents, Merrie Duggan of South Carolina, Rick and Barb Carlson of Michigan and Judy Malone of Granite City; nieces; and nephews, Hazel Spencer, Scarlett Chomko, Sophia, Charlie and Emmerson Mineman; many aunts; uncles; other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Aslele and Genet Maleko who passed away when Jordan was a baby; and grandparents, Mike and Amelia Chomko.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, with Reverend Scott Edberg officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Jordan was passionate as an advocate for human trafficking and wanted to pursue becoming a social worker to help. Memorials may be made to Shared Hope International which fights human trafficking throughout the world or to Compassion International on behalf of Ethiopian orphans and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com