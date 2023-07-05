Joice Van Winkle, 92, of Carl Junction, MO went to be with the Lord, Thursday June 29, 2023 at her home. She was born September 11, 1930 in Glen Allen, MO. She married Oliver Kenneth Van Winkle September 11, 1948 in East Alton.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby (Debbie) Van Winkle of Carl Junction, MO and Michael Ray Van Winkle of East Alton; daughters, Barbara K. Wright of Denton, TX, Kimberly Ann (Brent) Stewart of Pontoon Beach and Kathy Jo (Steve) Tillerson of Smyrna, GA; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; mother, Trula (Rea) Mouser; father, Clarence Wesley Mouser; daughter, Glenda Sue Van Winkle; sister, Delores Van Winkle; daughter in law, Judy Van Winkle and son in law, Terry D. Wright.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Graveside services will be held at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton at 10 a.m. Friday. Online guest book available at www.paynicfh.com.