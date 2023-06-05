Johnny Noel Parker was born in Glendale, AZ on December 24, 1944, to Claude Jackson Parker and Verde Rosetta (Mason) Parker. John grew up in Glendale, AZ and went to Dysart High School. He married Carol Ann Callison on June 12, 1973, in Las Vegas, NV at the Wee Kirk O’ The Heather. John worked on non-destructive testing in Page, AZ, on the Powerhouse and then moved his family to Phoenix AZ. He started working as a truck driver for Milne and Consolidated Freightways, until he retired. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union for over 25 years. John’s favorite pastime was riding dirt bikes, working on cars and painting cars. He was extremely intelligent when it came to vehicles. He loved to swim and also learned how to water ski in the Arizona canals, being pulled by his brother Kenneth in his truck. He was a member of the Arizona Rod and Classic Car Club as well as the Jersey County Street Machine Association in Illinois, where he retired to. He was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Verde along with his siblings, baby girl Parker, Paul, Merle, Christine and James Kenneth. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Carol Parker, 4 children: Lisa Parker, Melissa Parker Sayban (Scott), Keith Parker (Roberta), and Jonna Parker. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and one Great-Great grandchild. John was an amazing son, brother, uncle, cousin, husband, father, papa and friend. We were all blessed to have him in our lives, and he will be forever in our hearts. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
