John Wendell Wallace, 76, of St. Louis, MO, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Wed. May 24, 2023 at University Nursing & Rehab in Edwardsville, IL.
He was born June 12, 1946 in Middletown, MO to the late Howard & Charlotte (Hirsch) Wallace.
John was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Ford Motor Co. after 30 years of service.
He is survived by 2 sons: Joseph P. Wallace and John M. Wallace.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol (Naughton) Wallace and 2 brothers.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.