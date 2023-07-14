John Michael Roos, 71, passed away on July 9, 2023 due to a motorcycle accident. He was born on June 30, 1952 in Wood River to Maurice Rueben Roos & Edna Florence (Echols) Roos-Tuetken. He is survived by his siblings: Linda Schafer and Dennis Roos; his stepsister: Valda Jean Tuetken; his nieces: Trish Antrobus and Michelle Fricke; and his several cousins and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents and stepbrother: Everett Dale Tuetken. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis or to the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.
Per his wishes, he was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
