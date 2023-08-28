John Mitchell Patrich Jr., 88, of Collinsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois went to be with his Lord and Savior at 10:08 a.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 12, 1935, in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late John Michael and Stella (Sawicki) Patrich Sr. He married the love of his life, Berma Ruth (Atchley) Patrich on February 6, 1954, in Corinth, Mississippi and she survives. John retired in 1996 from Dow Chemical after 39 years of dedicated service in preventative maintenance. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. He was a longtime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Granite City and served as an adult Sunday school teacher for many years. He loved studying the Bible and enjoyed photography and woodworking and was a talented artist of painting and drawing. In addition to his beloved wife of 69 years, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Joy and Jerry Lane of Mitchell and Fay and Randall Rapp of Collinsville; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Andrew, David, Aaron, Julia, Shashana and Andrea; thirteen great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Theresa Patrich of Granite City; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Paul Mitchell Patrich and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Donald Patrich and Richard and Sharon Patrich. In celebration of his life visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sam Hart officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the First Assembly of God Church and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois to receive federal funding for women workers
- Fin Inn buyout request fails
- Governor signs measures to protect license plate data
- Housing providers opposed to new rent control measure
- New CO2 pipeline proposed in central Illinois
- Restaurant owner facing indictment over tax evasion
- Compromise being sought for food truck festival Wood River
- Man dies after stealing police vehicle
- New casino opens in southern Illinois
- ‘Woke’ politics may not matter in 2024 election cycle