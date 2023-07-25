John Markarian, 100, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:40 a.m. on July 23, 2023, at The Dammert Care Center at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville. John was born November 9, 1922, in Granite City, a son of the late Kaspar and Juhar Markarian. He married the love of his life, Anna Houston (Wallace) Markarian on December 23, 1944, in Granite City and she passed away on November 7, 1993. John retired in 1986 from McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis as the Director of the machine shop after over 46 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Granite City and a member of the Granite City 1940 State Champions Basketball Team. He enjoyed many years as a fan of St. Louis baseball and football. John cherished his family and was a loving and dedicated dad, grandpa and great grandpa and was proud to be known as the “Cookie Grandpa” through the years. He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Debra Markarian of Belleville, Ron and Jen Markarian of Kirkwood, Missouri and Randall and Annette Markarian of University City, Missouri; eight grandchildren and spouses, Jeffrey and Julie Mastroianni, Todd Markarian, Lauren and Michael Butcher, Grace and Brendan O’Brien, Emily and Luke Gentry, Gabrielle Markarian, Beck Markarian and Gillian Markarian; five great grandchildren, Anna Mastroianni, Nikki Mastroianni, Kolten Markarian, Riley Butcher and Bradyn Butcher; nieces, Mary Lou Heberer of Chesterfield, Missouri and Margaret Swiney of St. Louis, Missouri; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Mastroianni and a sister, Rose Kalajian.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Dan Gark Service at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy Service will be held at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 1014 West Pontoon Road in Granite City on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Taniel Manjikian officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church. www.irwinchapel.com