John Knipping

John Fred Knipping, age 92, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Edwardsville Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. John was born on August 22, 1930 in Evansville, IN, a son of the late Fred Knipping and Clara Knipping.
John was a Korean War veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. On June 18, 1955, John married Geraldine Virginia Beasley, the love of his life and Geraldine passed away on April 28, 2016. John was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL. He was also a member of Egyptian Radio Club and a Ham Radio operator. John was a self taught carpenter who built two of his own homes and a talented musician who loved playing the trumpet. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a dear friend. John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving children, Kevin (Kelly) Knipping of Maryville, IL, Barb (Mike) Williams of Granite City, IL and Kathie (Curt) Burkett of Kingston, TN; proud grandfather to Elizabeth, Janice, Josh, Caleb, Alexandra, Luke and Lindsey; ten great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a private family interment will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Foundation for the Blind.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.