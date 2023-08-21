John Green Sr.

John Barrington Green Sr., 91, passed away on Saturday August 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on December 31, 1931, in Charleston, IL, to Major William H. and Fayma L. (Bence) Green, both deceased. John graduated from Western Military Academy and SIUE. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954, serving mostly in Japan. On January 1, 1997, he retired as Vice-President of Purchasing from Mississippi Lime Company after 35 years of service. John married Vera Powell in 1956, they later divorced. They had two children, Fayma Morse and John B. "Barry" Green Jr. (wife DeDee). On June 9, 1978, John married Joan (Whittleman)Webb. She preceded him in death in 2018.
John is survived by his children, Fayma (Green) Morse of Windsor, VA, and John B. "Barry" Green Jr. (wife DeDee) of St. Jacob, IL; step-children, Kelly (Rusty) Herrin of Alton, Michael (Debbie) Webb of Bethalto, and Mary Marshall of Wood River; sister-in-law Ruth Ann Green of Bethalto, IL; grandchildren, Katie (Ryan) Trusner of Stephens City, VA, Cole (Maureen) Morse of Suffolk, VA, Austin Green of Springfield, Amy (Rob) Nacion of Edwardsville, Andrew (Erin) Herrin of Nashville, TN, Adam (Jamie) Herrin of Tiffin, IA, John (Ashley) Webb of Bethalto, Brandon (Taylor) Marshall of Alton, Ashley Marshall of Missouri, and Tony Monroe of Wood River; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Ella, and Tessa Trusner of Stephen City, VA, Maria and Kendall Morse of Suffolk, VA, Atticus and Avery Marshall of Jerseyville, Caroline and Madelyn Webb of Bethalto, Beckett and Stella Herrin of Tiffin, IA, Lucas and Benjamin Nacion of Edwardsville, and Ayden, Addyson and Trenton Marshall of Missouri; nieces, Kelly (Steve) MacDowell and Kristen (Rob) McDowell; and great-nieces and nephews, Keegan, Broc, Schyler, and Josie.
In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Kent Morse; his brother William A. Green; step-son, Brian Webb; and grandson, Collin Morse.
Per John's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A graveside memorial service for family and friends will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023, with Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.