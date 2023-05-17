Alton—John E. Epperheimer, 70, passed away May 15, 2023 at Christian Hospital Northeast.
Born July 16, 1952 in Alton, he was the son of John Richard and Angelina (Manar) Epperheimer.
John served his community as a police officer for the City of Alton. He was hired January 4, 1982 and retired Apr. 23, 1993. He enjoyed cars, cooking, and gardening. He was well known for doing good deeds and often said one should do a good thing for someone each day.
He married Barbara J. Northern May 5, 1992, and together they shared 31 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by a son, Thomas (Barbara) Epperheimer of Collinsville; his grandchildren, Nathan and Gregory Epperheimer, and Justin, Thomas, and Melissa Miller; and many loving cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Christina Miller; a son, James Price; and a sister, Terri Ann Zimmer.
Memorial visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 22 at Paynic Home for Funerals.
Memorial donations may be made to the 5 A’s animal shelter.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com