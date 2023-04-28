John Crafton

John Lewis Crafton, 83, passed away at 9:25 pm on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on September 14, 1939 in Jerseyville, IL to Ples and Edith (Campion) Crafton.
John married JoAnn Jackson on January 7, 1961, in East Alton, IL. She survives.
He was a member of Abundant Life Church in Alton, worked in the transportation industry as a driver for Rocket Motor Freight, loved to play golf and enjoyed camping.
In addition to his wife, JoAnn, he is survived by a daughter, Deborah Schooler, five grandchildren, Matthew Terpening, Jenifer Terpening, Shaun Crafton, and Laurie Terpening, and Jason Terpening; four great-grandchildren, Hayden Crawford, Jason Howell, Jayce Howell; and Elaina Callahan; one brother, Robert Crafton, one sister, Debbie Crafton.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lori Terpening; a son, Steven Lewis Crafton; two grandsons, Joshua Terpening, and Spencer Crafton; a granddaughter, Crystal Michelle Terpening; three sisters, Mildred Bridges, Doris Haynes and Helen Martin; and a brother, Bill Crafton.
Visitation will be 3:00 pm until funeral service at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Abundant Life Church in Alton with Pastor Jason Peterson officiating.
Inurnment will be Thursday May 4, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Abundant Life Church in Alton.
