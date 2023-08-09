John Corethers Jr.

John F. Corethers Jr., “JC” to his friends and family, left this life on July 25, 2023 for his next big adventure.
“He was a picker, a grinner, a lover and a sinner,” - he marched to his own drum.
“He was a joker, a smoker, and a midnight toker.” - he lived hard and loved
unconditionally! JC always said he had lived longer than he expected and if you knew JC, you know he lived life on his terms with no regrets.
JC was born on February 28,1963 in East Alton, Illinois to John Corethers Sr. and Lydia (Ehrhardt). Being the first son (after having eight daughters) he was spoiled to his core! He worked hard with Ralf Lane in his lawn mowing business from the age of 5. He sported his first beard at age 9 (in a hippie costume). He would later bring that beard back in his signature long, grey beard. But under his rough exterior he was also a nurturing caregiver, taking care of both his mom and Linda’s mom in the final years of their lives.
In 1981 he was blessed with a son, Levi Locke, and in 2009 a grandson, Oliver Locke. Linda Greer, his partner of more than 20 years, and her daughter Lauren are his Russellville, Arkansas family! Lauren and her husband, Thomas Cunningham, blessed them with grandsons Abel, Riley, and granddaughter Kaydence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Lydia Corethers; Linda’s parents, Erno and Fern Coonce; his sisters, Francis Kathy Ann Corethers and Betty Vallery; his brothers-in-law Roy Willeford, Charles Kendle, and Paul Schulessler; and his sweet four legged friend, Hunny Bunny.
JC is survived by his partner, Linda Greer; her daughter, Lauren Cunningham (Thomas); his son, Levi Locke; his grandchildren, Oliver Locke, Riley, Abel, and Kaydence Cunningham; his sisters, Johanna Baalman (Dennis), Mary Smith (Richard), Bertha Kendle (Charles), Barbara Wortz, Terry Badgley (Ken), and Patricia Schulessler (Paul); his brothers, Raymond Corethers (Catrina) and Christopher Corethers (Faith), and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life for John "JC" Corethers will take place Saturday, August 12th and the Alton Owel's Club, 227 Blair Ave., Alton, IL. Doors open at 3pm with the service starting at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.