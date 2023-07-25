John J. Conkovich Sr., 87, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:32 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Town and Country, Missouri. He was born September 15, 1935, in Granite City, Illinois, the son of the late John Jr. and Ella (Nemeth) Crnkovich. He married the love of his life, Nancy L. (Warfield) Conkovich on September 1, 1962, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville and she survives. John retired in 2008 as a mechanical engineer, after over 50 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, a member of the Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council #1098 in Granite City and a member of the Granite City Elks Lodge. He enjoyed his days early days of playing softball and playing baseball with the University of Missouri during his college years. John was a faithful and loving husband, dad and grandpa and truly cherished spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children and their spouses, Traci and Tim Crites of St. Charles, Missouri, John and Michelle Conkovich of Glen Carbon and Susan and Rick McClary of Chesterfield, Missouri; three granite children, Kristen McClary of Chesterfield, Missouri, Lauren McClary of Chesterfield, Missouri and John “Jack” Conkovich of Glen Carbon; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Gushleff. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue in Granite City on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen A. Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Church. www.irwinchapel.com
