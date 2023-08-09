John Clark

John William Clark, 89, died at 4:54 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at his home in Cottage Hills. Born February 17, 1934 in Wood River, he was the son of Roy C. and Hannah (Sattlemeir) Clark. Mr. Clark served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired as a mechanic from Drake Tire Company. On August 2, 1958 he married the former Connie J. Binning in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Selena Sue Eads of Cottage Hills, three sons, William Clyde Clark (Linda) of Bunker Hill, Terry Lee Clark (Julie) of Evansville, IN, and Richard Wayne Clark (Dyann) of Leander, TX, nine grandchildren, Jon Chester, Ashlea Eads, Danielle Eads, Erin Davis, Amanda Clark, Kristina Welch, Kevin Clark, Kelly Clark and Mallory Clark, eight great grandchildren, and two sisters, Norma Lehenbauar of Poplar Bluff, MO, and Veta Baker of Doniphan, MO. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Cletus, Leroy “Bud”, and Freddie Clark, and a sister, Betty Sipes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
