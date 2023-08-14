John Anthony Bonvicino, Jr, 76, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born on July 9, 1947 in Clarksville, TN to John Anthony Bonvicino, Sr and Evelyn (McClanahan) Bonvicino.
John married Mary Young in Maryville, IL on November 29, 1980. She preceded him in death in 2019.
The U.S. Army veteran retired from Universal Protective Services after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Granite City Moose Lodge and was a member of the Granite City Auxiliary Police for 37 years. John liked to target shoot and reload his own ammunition. He also enjoyed fishing and working on cars.
The loving father and grandfather is survived by 2 daughters: Sarah Bonvicino of Granite City and Leigh Davis of AR; 3 sons: John (Hollie) Bonvicino III of Waterloo, Matthew (Laurana) Bonvicino, Sr of Granite City and Michael Bonvicino of Granite City; 5 grandchildren: Matthew Bonvicino, Jr, Damon Bonvicino, Evelynn Bonvicino, Logan Ripley and Matthew Ripley. Also surviving are a 2 brothers: Ralph (Kari) Bonvicino of Alton and Vincent (Teri) Bonvicino of Granite City and a sister, Barbara Davis of Granite City.
John is preceded in death by his wife, parents and a sister, Teresa Foley.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com