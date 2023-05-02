Joel Williams

Joel David Williams, 73, made his Transition peacefully with his family at his side, April 30, 2023.
Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood in September of 1967. During his service, he was stationed longest in Germany along with the love of his life, wife, Alice Marie Rogero. Post his service, he came back to the states and worked tirelessly to support his family where he eventually retired from Laclede Steel.
Alice, his true love, was his high school sweetheart, and they married December 19, 1967 in Alton, IL. She preceded him in death on September 27, 1982, but now he has reunited that bond. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Betty (Achuff) Williams and brother, Jeffrey Avery.
He has two sons, Jason (Melissa) Williams of Glen Carbon, IL, Kyle Williams of Bunker Hill; four grandchildren, Courtney of Ballwin, MO, Tyler, Cameron and Taylor all of Glen Carbon. To his grandkids, he was better known as "Papa". His love for his family and grandkids were unmatched and will be missed the most. He was an AMAZING "Papa" who spoiled them rotten with his after school smacks, dollars for goals at soccer games, and cards every single Christmas/Birthday with 50 dollars no matter how broke he was. We are so grateful for the countless hours of time he spent driving from Godfrey to Edwardsville every single day, multiple times a day getting the grandkids to all the places they needed to be. He truly enjoyed attending hundreds of soccer, basketball, football, volleyball and baseball games and even yes, dance recitals (often arriving at these events before the teams arrived or the doors were even opened). The grandchildren knew if you were driving, they better be ready to go, as you were NEVER late.
You were an amazing dad, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was one of the best soccer coaches I have known. We will love you forever and your memory is with each one of us. we are glad that you are finally reunited with Alice in heaven.
In addition to his sons and grandchildren, he is survived by two brothers, Shawn Avery of Pearland, TX, William Avery of Branson, MO; four sisters, Patricia (Claud) Snowden of Bethalto, Billie (Joseph) Metz of Brighton, Penny Day of Jerseyville, Dawn Seel of Tulsa, OK; many nieces and nephews including a very special nephew and best friend, Ronald Young.
A Celebration of Joel's Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School and/or Metro East Lutheran High School both in Edwardsville.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.